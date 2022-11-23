Watch: Shocking video of an old man trying to control an Alligator with a shirt goes viral

New Delhi, Nov 23: An alligator is one of the deadliest predators one could come across and any interaction between an alligator and human is bound to be scary and nail-biting. One such interaction where an elderly man is trying to trap an alligator with the help of a shirt has gone viral on social media.

The video footage shared on Reddit shows the old man who looked confident and skilled in the act of trapping the big reptile trying to trap an alligator, but he falls to the ground.

During the interaction, he was briefly caught in the alligator's mouth. The gentleman was able to save himself unharmed, as the reptile promptly opened its mouth and left the man.

The terrific video has left Reddit users shocking and they have flooded the post with various comments.

"Damn the way he threw that shirt, I really thought this guy knew what he was doing," commented a Reddit user.

"The guy is very lucky the super-fast second snap didn't get his foot or leg! It was so close," another wrote.