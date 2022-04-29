Watch: Shirtless cop gets massage from woman who had gone to file complaint

A senior police office was suspended after the video went viral on the social media. The video shows the cops receiving a massage inside a police station from a woman who had gone there to file a complaint.

The incident took pace at the Saharsa district. Shashibhushan Sing, a senior officer at the Darhar outpost of Nauhatta police station was seen in the clip speaking on the phone while receiving a massage without his shirt on. He is heard putting in a word for the woman's case over the phone. The video was shot inside the residential quarters at the police outpost.