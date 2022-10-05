In a video tweeted by ANI, one can see that the defence minister was performing rituals amid chants of mantras by pandits. The defence officials were also present.

Following the puja, Rajnath Singh said, "India is safe in the hands of our armed forces." He also said that India is the only country where puja of weapons is performed, reported ANI.

Another video tweeted by ANI showed the soldiers singing patriotic songs at Auli Military Station, Uttarakhand.