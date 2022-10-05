Watch: Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja' at military station on Vijayadashami


New Delhi, Oct 05: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday performed Shastra Puja at Auli Military Station in Chamoli, Uttarakhand on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the day when worshipping the weapons is a ritual across the country.

During the puja, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande was also present.

In a video tweeted by ANI, one can see that the defence minister was performing rituals amid chants of mantras by pandits. The defence officials were also present.

Following the puja, Rajnath Singh said, "India is safe in the hands of our armed forces." He also said that India is the only country where puja of weapons is performed, reported ANI.

Another video tweeted by ANI showed the soldiers singing patriotic songs at Auli Military Station, Uttarakhand.

Published On October 5, 2022

