Watch: President Draupadi Murmu steps down from stage to honour differently-abled teacher

Sharing the video, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote "This heartwarming gesture by President Draupadi Murmuat the presentation of National Awards to Teachers is a sweet reminder of her humility, rootedness and compassion."

New Delhi, Sep 05: In a heart-warming gesture, President Draupadi Murmu came down from the stage to greet Uttarakhand-based teacher Pradeep Negi, who had a limb disability, and presented him with the prestegious National Award on the occasion of National Teachers Day 2022.

"President Murmu is an inspiration when it comes to ideal public values," he added.

The president's indelible gesture has won the hearts of people who are calling it a 'humble', 'inspiring' gesture.

President of India Draupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers Award, on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2022. This year, 46 teachers from different parts of the country have been selected for the prestigious award. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is "to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students," according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Pradeep Negi and Kaustubh Chandra Joshi (Uttarakhand), Sunita and Durga Ram Muwal (Rajasthan), Neeraj Saxena and Om Prakash Patidar (Madhya Pradesh), Saurabh Suman and Nishi Kumari (Bihar), G Ponsankari and Umesh TP (Karnataka), Mala Jigdal Dorjee and Sidharth Yonzone (Sikkim) are among the selected teachers.

The other awardees include Anju Dahiya (Haryana), Rajni Sharma (Delhi), Seema Rani (Chandigarh), Maria Murena Miranda (Goa), Umesh Bharatbhai Vala (Gujarat), Mamta Ahar (Chhattisgarh), Iswar Chandra Nayak (Odhisha), Buddhadev Dutta (West Bengal), Mimi Yhoshii (Nagaland), Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Manipur), Ranjan Kumar Biswas (Andaman and Nicobar), among others.

Among the awarded teachers, one is from the CISCE board, two from Kendriya Vidyalayas, one each from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Eklavya Residential School, and two teachers are from the CBSE board.