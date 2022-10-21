Watch: PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Dham

New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started a three states visit today. After he landed in Kedarnath on Friday morning, he took part in the morning rituals at the iconic Kedarnath Dham.

The PM who was wearing a handmade dress from Himachal Pradesh had visited the Temple last November. The PM will also launch the Kedarnath ropeway project and then review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.