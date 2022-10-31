PM Narendra Modi chokes up as he talks about Morbi tragedy | Video

"I had second thoughts about whether I should carry on with the programme or not," he said noting this was a water project which is crucial for the state.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi has expressed his pain over the bridge collapse in Morbi.

"When Morbi was hit by tragedy, Indians everywhere prayed. Locals helped in rescue operations," PM Modi said.

"Even as I speak before you people, my heart is with those affected due to the tragedy. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," Hindustan Times quoted the Prime Minister as saying at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event in Gujarat.

At least 132 people, many of them women and children, died after a century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening.

An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible.

He has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.