Watch: PM Modi spinning charkha at Khadi Utsav in Gujarat

The event witnessed the women spinning charkha live at the same time and at the same place.

The clip of the PM spinning charkha has now gone viral.



Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, Khadi was ignored after Independence but now it can become a source of inspiration for Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

As many as 7,500 women khadi artisans created a record on this occasion by spinning charkha (spinning wheel) at the same time and place, Modi noted in his speech. Khadi Utsav (Khadi festival) is being organised as part of the Center's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the event.