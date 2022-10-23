WATCH: PM Modi performs symbolic coronation of Lord Rama

PM Modi in Ayodhya to attend Deepotsav celebrations which will see around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit to celebrate Diwali.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi here. This is his first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an "aarti".

Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das applied vermillion on his forehead. Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.