PM Modi observes 3D light and sound show at Surya Mandir in Modhera

The laser light showcases the the intricacies of the structures and pillars of the Sun temple.

"I'd urge you all to visit the Sun Temple at Modhera. It will leave a lasting impact on your mind. The beauty of this place has to be seen to be believed. Earlier this evening inaugurated facilities that will enhance the experience for tourists.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects worth over Rs 3900 crore in Modhera, Mehsana in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also declared Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

PM Modi also performed darshan and pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple in Modhera, Gujarat.