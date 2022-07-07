Watch: PM Modi interacts with school children in Varanasi, encourages them as they perform

In the viral clip, PM Modi is seen sitting in the midst of children and watching their performances. PM Modi then appreciated their talent and said, "Sabash! bahaut bahaut badhai. Aap log ke paas alag alag talent hai. Badi pratibha wale log hain aap log. (All of you are exceptionally talented)."

"Do you engage in cleanliness, wash your hands and exercise regularly?", the Prime Minister asked. The children responded, "yes sir".

PM Modi inaugurated a three-day seminar in Varanasi with over 300 educationists as participants deliberating on implementation of the National Education Policy.

The Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam will provide a platform for leading Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to discuss, deliberate and share insights on strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the British gave the country an education system to create a "servant class" for meeting their own needs and a lot of it still remained unchanged.

The prime minister said the system should not just produce degree-holders but provide human resources needed to take the country forward.

He said the purpose of the education system created in the country was only to provide jobs.

"The British provided this education system to prepare a servant class for themselves to meet their needs."

"After Independence there were some changes in it but a lot remained," he said at the inauguration of a three-day meeting organised by the Union Education Ministry with the University Grants Commission and the Banaras Hindu University.

"We should not just produce degree-holding youths but make our education system such that we create human resources that are needed for the country to take it forward," the PM said.

Modi said children now cite Google to counter others.