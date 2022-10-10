Ahmedabad, Oct 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today got off from his car and greeted people lined up to have a glimpse of him while he was on his way to attend an event in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this evening.
Watch: PM Modi gets out of his car to accept people’s greetings in Jamnagar
As people waved at him, PM Modi made a surprised stop-over and came out of his car to shake hands with them. He got down from his car to accept people's greetings in Jamnagar.
PM Modi is known for such similar gestures. He stopped his motorcade to greet the by-standers who were waiting to welcome him on his maiden trip to this Himalayan nation.
More VIRAL NEWS News arrow_forward
Read more...