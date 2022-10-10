Watch: PM Modi gets out of his car to accept people’s greetings in Jamnagar


Ahmedabad, Oct 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today got off from his car and greeted people lined up to have a glimpse of him while he was on his way to attend an event in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this evening.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As people waved at him, PM Modi made a surprised stop-over and came out of his car to shake hands with them. He got down from his car to accept people's greetings in Jamnagar.

PM Modi is known for such similar gestures. He stopped his motorcade to greet the by-standers who were waiting to welcome him on his maiden trip to this Himalayan nation.

Published On October 10, 2022

