Raksha Bandhan marks the celebrations of the bond between brothers and sisters.

Every year, PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children and women from all walks of life.

He receives all of these honoured guests throughout the day at his residence as well as in his office. The women who visit him on this day include widows from places like Vrindavan and Varanasi who are now becoming a more accepted part of society now through such endeavours.

The children tie beautiful and colourful Rakhi threads on his wrists and Modi in turn gives them several attractive gifts. The women also tie Rakhis on his wrists and they discuss their various problems with him which he tries to promptly address.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended his greetings and best wishes to the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi tweeted.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this auspicious festival is celebrated on a full moon in Shravana month. During the festive celebrations of Raksha Bandhan, sisters purchase Rakhi for brother and tie the holy thread of Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their safety, happiness, prosperity, and good health from the Almighty.