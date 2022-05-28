Watch: Mother elephant seen carrying carcass of her dead calf in Jalpaiguri

The mother of the calf picked it up with the trunk and meandered from one tea garden to another along with her herd, forest officials said.

There are 30-35 elephants in the herd, they said.

. .

From Chunabhati, the elephants went to Ambari tea garden, Diana tea garden and Newdooars tea garden before laying the calf's carcass near a bush at Redbank tea garden, they said.

"The elephants travelled at least 7 km from one garden to another, causing panic among the people," an officer said.

Forest personnel are in the area, keeping a close watch on the situation, he said.