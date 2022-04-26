WATCH: King Cobra made of chocolate goes viral

The chef has a huge Instagram following of 7.3 million people. His recent post, a video of himself making a king cobra with the help of chocolate has amused the internet.

The making of Kong Cobra, completely by using chocolates has won hearts. The internet is all praise for the chef for his minute detailing while making the King Cobra chocolate. The chef's precision and competence has been impressed the internet.

"Chocolate King Cobra! The scales alone on this one took me 8 hours," Posted Amaury Guichon on Instagram video. He also added a few hashtags like #amauryguichon, #chocol.

"You are so (...) talented and you get to play with my favourite food all day. You live a blessed life!", an Instagram user posted.

"My God, you are amazing," reads another comment.

"This is so perfect," posted another.

The king cobrai s a venomous snake. The sole member of the genus Ophiophagus, it is distinguishable from other cobras, most noticeably by its size and neck patterns. The king cobra is the world's longest venomous snake, with an average length of 3.18 to 4 m (10.4 to 13.1 ft),reaching a maximum of 5.85 m (19.2 ft). Its skin colour varies across the habitats, from black with white stripes to unbroken brownish grey.

Regarded as the national reptile of India, this species has an eminent position in mythology and folk traditions of India, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Threatened by habitat destruction, the king cobra has been listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List since 2010.