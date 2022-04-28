New Delhi, Apr 28 : With India reeling under severe heatwave, the Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday warned that these conditions could continue in multiple states over the weekend. RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist IMD said, "Yesterday several parts of India the maximum temperature had reached 45 degree Celsius.

The eastern parts of the country including Odisha are also witnessing heatwave conditions with maximum temperature is hovering around 44 degree Celsius.

The orange warning for heatwave has also been issued for Rajasthan (west), Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

With the temperature soaring above 40 Degrees Celsius and under a blazing sun, this woman from Odisha's Sonepur can be seen making roti on the car bonnet.

In the video, the lady was captured making roti on the bonnet of a car in scorching 40 degreee heat.

Twitter user Nilamadhab Panda, an Indian film producer and director who is a native of Odisha's Sonepur, shared the video and wrote, ''Scenes from my town Sonepur. It's so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet".

While this is fascinating on some level, it just goes to prove how bad the ramifications of global warming are.

Weather conditions in Odisha have become so extreme that it has forced state government to temporary suspension of classroom teaching in all higher education institutions from Wednesday.