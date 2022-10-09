Watch: In Bihar, VIPs caught intoxicated to be kept in special cells with AC, trained dog ‘for safety’

"VIP cells are constructed to keep govt employees, public representatives & elite people of society who are caught consuming alcohol. Arrangements made for two beds, sofa, table and a trained dog have been kept at the gate for their safety," said SK Chaudhary, Excise Superintendent.

Notably, Bihar is a dry state where liquor has been banned since April 2016.

According to modified law in the state, the first-time offenders will be get bail from the duty magistrate after depositing a fine. In case the offender is not able to deposit the fine, he/she is liable to face one month in jail.

There is also a provision that when an offender is nabbed by the police for the ban violation, the accused has to disclose the name of the person from where liquor was obtained.

The move by the Bihar government has not impressed with the netizens.

"Ha ha... pathetic...why criminal will get such treatment??," a Twitter user said.

"In a state where alcohol is banned, VIPs are given preferential treatment for consuming alcohol," said another.

"When alcohol is ban in Bihar then why such an arrangement for VIP," third Twitter user commented.