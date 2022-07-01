WATCH: Hungry leopard hunts baby monkey, internet impressed

In the viral clip, a leopard can be seen climbing a tree in a bid to catch the baby monkey. Though the leopard grabs the monkey in its mouth, it suffers a fall from a considerable height. But that doesn't seem to have any effect on the leopard, which is seen sitting comfortably with its kill.

"A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree," said the tweet.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 5,000 views and many likes. The video has evoked an intrigued and horrified reaction by the Twitter users.

"Superb , only a very lucky one can shoot this," wrote a Twitter user.

"Brute force of nature," wrote another. "A rare sight indeed," another posted.

Panna National Park is a national park located in Panna and Chhatarpur districts of Madhya Pradesh in India. It has an area of 542.67 km.

Among the animals found here are the Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, chital, chinkara, nilgai, Sambar deer and sloth bear, rusty-spotted cat, Asian palm civet. The park is home to more than 200 species of birds including the bar-headed goose, crested honey buzzard, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, changeable hawk-eagle and Indian vulture.