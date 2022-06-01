Watch: Gun salute accorded to singer KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata

Speaking at a programme in Bankura, Banerjee had earlier also said that she would try to cut short her visit and to go to the airport in Kolkata to pay her last respects as KK's mortal remains are flown to Mumbai.

Kolkata, Jun 01: Gun salute accorded to singer KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee and members of the family of KK are also present here.

"KK was a youth icon. We have lost a great singer," Mamata Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI. She has also spoken to the wife of KK, who is in Kolkata to oversee formalities.

"Depending on the weather condition, I will try to reach NSCBI Airport to pay my last respects to the singer. The state police will give a gun salute to him," Mamata Banerjee said.

. .

KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), the well-known Bollywood singer who has enchanted music fans for over three decades, has passed away after a live performance. After his performance at Nazrul Manch on May 31, KK reportedly tumbled down the steps at the hotel where he was staying. He was proclaimed dead at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) around 10:30 pm.

KK was regarded as one of Bollywood's best singers. He sang numerous blockbuster songs. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Awarapan Banjarapan (Jism), Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si (Om Shanti Om), and Khuda Jaane are some of KK's most popular songs that remain his best tunes (Bachna Ae Haseeno). His song Yaaron, which was published in 1999, made him famous.