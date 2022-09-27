A clip of Ratan Tata's speech was shared on Twitter recently by RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka. In the clip, the 84-year-old Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries talked about what really excites him or his greatest pleasure.

Ratan Tata said in the video, "The greatest pleasure I've had is trying to do something, everybody says could not be done."

The video is being loved by the netizens who are praising his humility. The video has so far garnered nearly 1700 likes and retweeted by around 250 people.

While reacting over the video, one netizen said, "True. So when the Automobile industry told Ratan Tata that manufacturing a passenger car under Rs. 1,00,000 was not possible, he went ahead and manufactured the "impossible". He executed the project very passionately and proved all those who said "it can't be done" wrong."

Another one wrote, " A lot more than a normal man can think !! There has to be something like super power to have this kind of a soul on the earth , to do so much in so many ways!! He only knows the prices he might have paid for practising the ethics. May god be with him."

