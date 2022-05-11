Srikakulam, May 11: A gold-coloured chariot-like structure washed ashore in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district apparently due to turbulence in Bay of Bengal under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Asani'.

The mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Andhra's Srikakulam district on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

Apparently, the people on the shore dragged the chariot out of the water and brought it to the shore.

SI of Naupada (Srikakulam district) said that the intelligence department has been informed about the incident. "It might have come from another country. We have informed Intelligence and higher officials," the SI said.

Mean while, The sea in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada has turned turbulent with Cyclone Asani nearing the coast. Severe cyclone Asani neared the east coast, packing gale-force winds up to 105 kmph, amid indication of gradual weakening on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone, which was moving at 5 kmph in the morning, gained speed to 25 kmph later in the day, as it lay centred around 210 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 530 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, according to the latest bulletin issued at 4.30 PM.