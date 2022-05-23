Watch: Daredevil stunt goes wrong, Man falls 30-feet while trying to climb Srinivasa Sagara dam wall

In a video, which is being circulated on social media, the man is seen climbing the dam wall while people look on. But after scaling the wall halfway, he lost his balance and fell to the ground from a height of 30-feet, injuring himself.

According to reports, the man hails from Gauribidanur taluk in Chikkaballapur district. He tried to scale the wall despite objections by the dam administration.

The man has been rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

The local police have reportedly registered a case against him for violating the orders and restrictions of the administration. The administration has also said that hefty fines will be imposed on people trying to attempt any adventure in the future on the tourist spot.

Srinivasa Sagara dam is one of the most popular tourist spots in the state and sees hundreds of visitors every day.