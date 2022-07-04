Watch: CM Eknath Shinde mentions his children, breaks down in Assembly speech

Remembering two of his children who had died many years ago, Shinde alleged threats to his family over his rebellion against the Shiv Sena.

Mumbai, July 04: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday choked up during an emotional speech in the assembly after winning the trust vote.

"They attacked my family...My father is alive, my mother died. I could not give much time to my parents. They would be asleep when I came and would go to work when I slept. I could not give much time to my son Shrikant. My two children died - at the time. I used to think, what is there to live for? I will stay with my family," the CM said.

But, he said, Dighe helped him recover and told him to wipe his own tears as well as others'.

Meanwhile, Shinde won the crucial floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena. Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30, a day after Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.