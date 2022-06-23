Watch: Bottles thrown at former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at AIADMK meet

In the viral clip doing rounds on social media sites, bottles were thrown at Panneerselvam as he walked out halfway through the meeting.

The meeting took place at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Vanagaram in Chennai.

After the resolutions were rejected supporters of O Panneerselvam, who wanted to have the dual leadership format in the party to continue, staged a walkout from the meeting.

"All members rejected all the 23 resolutions and the only demand of General committee members is on single leadership. When the next General Committee meeting is convened, all these along with resolutions for single leadership will be adopted," news agency ANI quoted AIADMK Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy as saying.

He further said that when the next General Council Meeting happens, all the 23 resolutions and a single leadership resolution will be passed.