Watch: Autorickshaw driver uses foot overbridge in Maharashtra to cross the highway,

As per a study of the video, the incident has taken place in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Palghar, Aug 19: A man drove his autorickshaw on a foot bridge above the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to cross lanes, a video of the incident that went viral on social media alerting police to the act.

In the video, the auto can be seen entering the footbridge, driving through and then descending the ramp with seeming ease.

"We are studying the video to find out more. The driver used the ramp to drive his autorickshaw on the deck of the foot overbridge," a police officer said.

. .

The video is garnering likes and dislikes from people, many of whom have called it an example of people flouting traffic norms in a glaring and dangerous manner.