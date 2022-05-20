Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw makes first 5G call in India

Aatmanirbhar 5G, Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India, Vaishnaw said on Twitter.

"This is a realisation of PM's vision. His vision is to have our own 4G and 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India for the world. We have to win the world with this new technology stack," Vaishnaw said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modo on Tuesday launched a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi-inskutture collaborative project by 8 institutes led by the IIT Madras.