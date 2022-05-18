New Delhi, May 18: The Municipal Corporation continue to remove illegal encroachments in the national capital on Wednesday. The encroachments are being removed at Kalyanpuri area.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar was detained when he and along with his supporters protested against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area. "These people have valid documents, we will not them be treated unjustly," he said.

The anti-encroachment drive will continue till May 31.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has sought a detailed report on the demolition drives from all the three civic agencies.

The order comes days after a series of anti-encroachment drives conducted by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and EDMC in Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.