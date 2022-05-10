Watch: Anti-encroachment drive underway at south, north Delhi

New Delhi, May 10: A day after the stir at Shaheen Bagh, security personnel were deployed at the New Friends Colony as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began its planned demolition drive.

A bulldozer was brought to the area for the anti-encroachment exercise. The BJP run civic body was carrying out the first phase of the anti-encroachment drive from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of South Delhi.

. .

Further a drive was also underway at Mangolpuri by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

These developments come a day after massive protests rocked Shaheen Bagh when the civic body officials reached the spot with bulldozers. The drive was however halted and an MLA belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the agitation.

The Supreme Court asked the petitioners one of them being the Delhi unit of the CPI-M to move the High Court as it refused to entertain the plea against the anti-encroachment drive.