In the viral video, a 3-year-old kid is seen explaining his problem to the sub-inspector in Burhanpur's Dedtalai.

"Ammi stole my candies, put her in jail," the kid told sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak.

Unable to control her laugh, Nayak asks him some questions and makes not of his concerns, pretending to have registered his complaint.

Further, the kid can be seen "signing" the piece of paper, while the police officer assures him that his mother would be arrested soon.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were amused by the grit of the child, considering how other kids of his age are usually afraid of police.

"It is astonishing to see this level of awareness about child rights among kids of Madhya Pradesh. One may not like this act, but it is really surprising that the kid acted out of his volition and knew that a complaint could be made to police.