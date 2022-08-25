Watch: 18 feet tall gold idol of Lord Ganesh being made in UP

New Delhi, Aug 25: Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Ganeshotsav is a ten day long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi.

This year's Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 falls on August 31 and the Ganesh Visarjan is held on September 9. While preparations are in full swings in Chandausi Uttar Pradesh an 18 feet tall gold bedecked idol for Ganesh Chaturthi is being sculpted.