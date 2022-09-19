Was the Punjab CM deplaned in Frankfurt for being drunk? AAP rejects claims

However, a report by The Hindu said that Mann, who was on a trip to Germany from 11 to 18 September, delayed his departure as he was reportedly unwell. He was on a trip to Germany from September 11 to 18 in order to attract investments and strategic tie-ups in various sectors.

After the Indian unit of BMW denied that they were planning to set up a unit in Punjab, the political circles are abuzz with speculations about the delay in the return of the Punjab CM, which forced him to miss the first ever conclave of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also said that the AAP needs to come clean on this issue. He wrote,''Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk & it led to a 4-hr flight delay. These reports embarrassed Punjabis all over the globe."

However, his party has strongly denied these as false and frivolous.

"The dirty tricks department of our political opponents are spreading these canards, to defame our CM. They cannot digest that CM Mann is working hard to get investment in Punjab. The CM is returning as per schedule. He was to land here on Sunday night and he has already landed in Delhi," said party Chief Spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang told to The Tribune.

However, an Indian co-passenger on the same flight, who did not wish to be named, alleged in a communication with a news & views portal indianarrative.com that, "the Chief Minister was not steady on his feet as he had imbibed excessive alcohol and had to be supported by his wife and security personnel accompanying him."