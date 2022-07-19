Was stabbed for supporting Nupur Sharma alleges Bihar man

Patna, July 19: A man from Sitamarhi in Bihar has alleged that he was stabbed after he shared a video in support of Nupur Sharma, the now suspended BJP spokesperson. The police had initially denied any such link and based on the local inputs they said that the incident took place following an argument.

Ankit Jha is currently undergoing treatment at a local nursing home in Darbhanga. He claimed that someone stabbed him in the back when he was watching a Nupur Sharma video that he had also uploaded as his WhatsApp status.