Was not allowed to wear siorpa, father assaulted says Tajinder Bagga’s mother

New Delhi, May 06: BJP leader Tajinder Bagger's mother alleged that her son was not permitted to wear his slippers or tie his 'siorpa; (a garment worn by Sikhs) before he was arrested by the Punjab police.

She also accused the police of assaulting Bagger's father when he tried to film the arrest. Bagga's mother Kamaljeet Kaur said that the Punjab police arrived early in the morning and picked her son up from their home. My son was sleeping when the police came. He asked if he could wear his slippers and tie his 'siorpa' but he was not allowed she alleged.

She further said that when her husband tried to shoot the incident, they snatched his phone and assaulted him.

The Punjab Police team taking Bagga to Mohali was stopped en route by the Haryana cops, while the Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of a resident of Mohali.

BJP leader from Punjab and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted, "The Punjab police has arrested Bagga from his home. They behaved inhumanly with Bagga and his father. But remember (Arvind) Kejriwal Ji, your such acts cannot scare a true Sikh." Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said in the morning that "more than 50 Punjab police personnel arrested Tejinder Bagga from his house.

It seems Arvind Kejriwal has used the Punjab Police's might to silence Bagga".

In a video posted on Twitter, he alleged that the Punjab Police was being "misused" against activists and not for maintaining law and order in the state.