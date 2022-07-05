Was my idea to make Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM: Fadnavis

Fadnavis also admitted that he was not mentally prepared to assume the post of deputy CM, but changed his decision after a discussion was held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and intervention by BJP president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Fadnavis said BJP leadership believed that he should be part of the government as it was not right to run the government through an "extra-constitutional authority".

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won the 2019 elections, but the mandate was "stolen". So his party and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction came together for a "common ideology and not for power".

"Our leaders Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah and J P Naddaji and with my approval (the decision to make Shinde the CM was taken).... It will not be wrong if it is said that I took this proposal (to the BJP leadership) that Shinde is made the chief minister and they (the leadership) accepted it," Fadnavis said.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with Fadnavis as his deputy, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM ahead of the floor test.

"It was also decided that I will stay out of the government. But BJP president J P Nadda called me and said the party has decided (to make me the deputy chief minister). Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to me," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said he was not mentally prepared to accept the Dy CM's post and had made up his mind that he will help the Eknath Shinde government from outside.

"But I changed my decision obeying the orders of my leaders," he added.