War between France-Germany, Elon Musk will become US president: Predictions by close Putin aide

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is an arch loyalist of President Putin said that on the New Year's Eve everyone is making predictions. Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest and even the most absurd ones. Here is our humble contribution, he said on Twitter.

New Delhi, Dec 28: Elon Musk will be the next US president and Russia and France would go to war with each other, a close aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin has predicted.

In his 2023 list of predictions, he said that the United Kingdom would rejoin the European Union and said that it would collapse.

War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process, Medvedev said.

Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk'll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War's end, will have been given to the GOP, he said in another tweet.

Musk, the new CEO of Twitter responded and said 'epic thread.' Medvedev has predicted that Musk would be the next US president. He however criticised some of Medvedev's predictions. It may be recalled that Medvedev had praised Musk in the past for proposing Ukraine cede territory to Russia in a peace deal.

Medvedev served as president during a four year term when Putin was Prime Minister. His fortunes in the Kremlin have now gone up and as of Monday it was reported that he would serve as Putin's deputy on a body that would oversee the military industry.

Medvedev has since the Russia-Ukraine war has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk, framing the conflict in a religious and apocalyptic manner. He has also referred to the Ukrainians as cockroaches. He had last week visited China and held talks on foreign policy with President Xi Jinping.

Political scientist, Vladimir Pastukhov said Medvedev's newly outspoken public persona has found favour with President Putin.

"Medvedev's Telegram posts have found at least one reader, and indeed an admirer: Putin," Pastukhov who is a political science professor at Londn's University College London said on Telegram.