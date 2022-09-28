"Can the government give sanitary napkins that cost only Rs 20-30?" the girl student asked, to which IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra replied, "Tomorrow you'll say, govt can give jeans too and beautiful shoes after that?" You will eventually expect the gov to give you condoms, too."

The woman IAS officer made the comments while addressing a workshop on 'Sashakt Beti, Samridh Bihar' held in Patna on Tuesday.

When the girl student reminded the IAS officer of people' votes for the government, she said, "This is now height of stupidity. Then don't vote. Become Pakistan. Do you vote for money and services?"

A video of the incident was also shared by BJP leader Amritha Rathod. "Meet an IAS officer of the Bihar government who asks a student to go to Pakistan for having sought sanitary pads".

Later, the IAS officer tried to clarify saying that students should not depend on the government for all necessary things.

The government provides a lot of things free of cost. "But it does not mean that you depend on government for all things that you require for survival, the IAS officer added.

The officer asserted that people's thinking must be changed and they stop depending on the government for everything.

The IAS officers comment received severe backlash on social media.

"Who soever was responding to the question by the young girl was Highly insensitive towards the practical needs of young girls and their demands. This kind of behaviour is unbecoming of a civil servant if the speaker was a civil servant," commented a twitter user.