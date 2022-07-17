Sinha in his statement reiterated that the presidential election is not about the two candidates, but it's a contest between two ideologies.

New Delhi, July 17: Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha on Sunday appealed to all political parties to vote for him in tomorrow's election, in which he is contesting against NDA's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu.

Sinha said he stands for safeguarding India's democracy, while Droupadi Murmu is supported by those "who are mounting daily attacks on democracy."

"The election to the post of president of India this time is taking place under extraordinary circumstances. The country is facing multiple problems on various fronts but the most important problem that we are facing is the problem of safeguarding and protecting our Constitution," Sinha said.

"I stand for protecting secularism, a preambular pillar of our Constitution. My rival candidate belongs to a party that has made no secret of its resolve to destroy this pillar and establish majoritarian supremacy," the statement said.

"I stand for encouraging politics of consensus and cooperation. My rival candidate is backed by a party that practices politics of conflict and confrontation," it added.