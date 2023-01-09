Virbhadra Singh's family continues to hold sway over Himachal Congress

Vikramaditya Singh's inclusion clearly indicated that Virbhadra Singh's family still hold a sway over Himachal Pradesh Congress even after his death. It has to be noted that the late leader's wife Pratibha Singh was herself in the CM race and the high command choose Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as they felt that it leads to by-polls.

New Delhi, Jan 09: Vikramaditya Singh, son of late Himachal Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, has been inducted to Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The cabinet was expanded on Sunday with the inclusion of seven new ministers.

"The high command feels that two by-elections will have to be held if Pratibha Singh is made the Chief Minister. One of the Lok Sabha, the other of the Legislative Assembly," sources had informed PTI after Pratibha Singh, who is an MP from the Mandi constituency, overlooked by the party.

Nonetheless, the party has now ensured that the erstwhile royal family of Rampur Bushahr gets its due acknowledgment.

At the oath taking ceremony of Sukhu last month, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi hugged Pratibha Singh when she arrived for the swearing-in of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Rahul Gandhi posed for photographs with Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh.

Floral tributes were paid by Congress leaders to Virbhadra Singh before the start of the ceremony.

Earlier, Sukhu went to the Holly Lodge, the residence of Virbhadra Singh, and said that the first invitation was given to Pratibha Singh as she is the leader of the Congress organisation in the state.

Virbhadra Singh, who hailed from the erstwhile Rampur Bushahr royal family, dominated the politics of the hill state for almost five decades and the developments clearly states that the family still controls the state Congress.