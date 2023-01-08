Virbhadra’s son among 7 inducted into Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's cabinet

A total of seven MLAs, including Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadhra Singh, took oath as cabinet ministers in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. It has to be noted that Virbhadra Singh's mother Pratibha Singh, the state Congress president, was in the CM race.

New Delhi, Jan 08: A swearing-in ceremony of seven Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh was held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

The Congress ousted the BJP in Himachal Pradesh with 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly towards the end of 2022. Whereas the BJP managed to win just 25 seats and garnered a vote share of 43 per cent as opposed to the Congress's 43.9 per cent.

Only Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath on December 11 after the results of assembly elections were declared on December 8.

There are 10 vacancies in the cabinet as the total number of ministers, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, in Himachal Pradesh and cannot exceed 12.

The Congress has been facing a daunting task due to the aspirations of various regions, castes and factions for representation. It also has to strike a balance while inducting old and new faces.

Sukhu had maintained that the cabinet would be expanded in consultation with the high command and it would be a mix of professionals, youth and representatives of various sections.

Former ministers and a number of second and third-time MLAs are among those aspiring for ministerial berths.

The party has to also reconcile the claims of the two factions led by Suhkhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

