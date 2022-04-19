Lucknow, Apr 19: Desi weddings can be great fun. However, there are some viral videos that are not so entertaining to watch.

A video is going viral on social media, where a bride was seen slapping the groom on the stage when he was trying to garland. The incident happened on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, where hundreds of guests had arrived to attend the wedding.

A varmala or the jaimala is indispensable to a Hindu wedding ceremony. Both the bride and the groom make each other wear a garland.

. .

In the video, one can see, a bride slapping the groom, not once but twice during the jaimala ceremony.

Soon after slapping the groom, the bride stormed off stage. The man stood still in front of his guests who were stunned.

The bride was later identified as Reena, who was getting married to Ravikant Ahirwar, a resident of Jalaun district's Chamari village.

According to reports, it was only after the family members intervened that the two sides reached an agreement, and the wedding continued.