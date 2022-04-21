Viral video shows Railway police constable suffers Gyratory Seizure, falls on railway track, run over by goods

New Delhi, Apr 21: A CCTV that went viral on social media platforms, shows a railway police constable standing on a platform fell on the railway tracks after feeling dizzy at Raja Ki Mandi railway station in Agra, police said. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

He was crushed to death under the wheels of the slow-moving train.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Regal Kumar Singh (34), a GRP constable at Raja Ki Mandi government railway police station. The tragic incident occurred around 9.25 AM on Sunday.

The policeman had been on deputation in the Raja Ki Mandi Police Station since eight months. Singh was a resident of Bijnor. His body was handed over to his relatives.

