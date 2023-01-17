Viral video shows Muslims dancing, raising provocative slogans while holding Aurangzeb's poster in Maharashtra

According to reports, the viral video showed a large group of persons singing and dancing while holding posters of Aurangzeb in their hands. Two large photographs were carried during the procession, one of them was of Tipu Sultan.

Aurangzeb, Jan 17: At least eight persons were booked by Maharashtra Police on Monday after a video that purportedly showed people dancing with posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb went viral on various social media platforms.

The incident that happened in Washim city, some 200 km from Aurangabad came to light after a video went viral on Sunday night. The festival is being celebrated at Dada Kalandar Dargah in Mangrulpir of the Washim district from January 1.

Hindu organizations reacted as soon as the picture of Aurangzeb's photographs and banners being flagged in the procession became public.

On Sunday, Hindu organizations burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb and protested against the antisocial elements flagging the posters of the Mughal tyrant.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against eight people for allegedly dancing with Aurangzeb's photo in the Mangrulpuir of Washim district of Maharashtra, said Mangrulpuir police inspector Sunil Hud.

Mangrulpir Inspector told ANI, "Some youths carried Aurangzeb's photos during Dada Hayat Qalandar's urs on Jan 1 and raised slogans. Case registered."

An investigation in underway in the matter.

Earlier this week, six persons were booked by Mumbai Police for putting up a poster celebrating underworld don Chhota Rajan's birthday in Malad. The accused were collecting money in the name of Rajan's birthday and even organised a Kabaddi event to 'honour' him.

Rajan, lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015, is facing trial in several cases. He has been convicted in the journalist J Dey murder case.