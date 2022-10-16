Viral video: Shashi Tharoor joins Bihu dancers during poll campaigning in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 16: A video of Shashi Tharoor, Congress presidential candidate, grooving to to the beat of folk artistes performing Bihu dance in Guwahati, Assam, has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram joins a group of artists as they perform the traditional dance form Bihu with a big smile on his face at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

Since being posted the video has garnered more than 40,000 views on the social media platform.

Tharoor, who is fighting a friendly battle against veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the presidential post, is on a campaign to mobilise his supporters across cities.

"This guy deserves to win for sure," said a Twitter user.

"Finally a president for Congress we can believe in!," wrote another.

"Still better than didi doing dandiya," wrote a third Twitter user.

Tharoor on Saturday claimed that youngsters and people in "lower levels" of the party are supporting him, while seniors are backing his rival Mallikarjun Kharge.

He also asserted that no Congress president can function keeping a distance from the Gandhi family as their DNA runs through the party's blood.

"I am getting support from the young voters. I am getting good feedback from the lower levels. The seniors are going with Kharge. We have been talking about change and older people resist it," Tharoor told a press conference as part of his campaign trail.