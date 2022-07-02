Viral video: See how leopard hunted down a baby monkey

Now, yet another clip from the same place has emerged where the leopard, this time, has found prey in a baby monkey.

New Delhi, July 2: Leopards in Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh seems to have a special liking for monkeys. In May, a video of the leopard hunting down a monkey had gone viral from this reserve.

In the viral clip, the leopard climbs the tree to catch the baby monkey. What amazed the viewers is its balance on the tree and the way it hunts down its prey. Interestingly, he falls from above the tree while capturing its prey, but the fall from above does not have much impact on it.

It seems like the leopard is fit and fine. "1/n A rare sight @pannatigerreserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree," the clip was officially shared by Panna Tiger Reserve.

"Good photography no doubt,but I got shocked to see the monkey kid caught by the chita. Baboons are dangerous fighters and they used to fight back to the lions or chitaas to make them distorted....[sic]" a user responded to the clip.

Among the animals found Manna Tiger Reserve: are the Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, chital, chinkara, nilgai, Sambar deer and sloth bear, rusty-spotted cat, Asian palm civet.

The park is home to more than 200 species of birds including the bar-headed goose, crested honey buzzard, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, changeable hawk-eagle and Indian vulture.