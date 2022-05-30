Viral video: Rare sight of leopard hunting monkey in Panna Tiger Reserve

How often do you come across leopards hunting their prey? Here is a rare sight of the four-legged animal carrying the carcass of a monkey up into a tree.

If scavengers are around, leopards usually carry carcasses up vertical tree trunks and it is typically wedged among branches for support.

. .

Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has captured the video, which has now gone viral. The clip can be seen below:

Among the animals found Manna Tiger Reserve: are the Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, chital, chinkara, nilgai, Sambar deer and sloth bear, rusty-spotted cat, Asian palm civet.

The park is home to more than 200 species of birds including the bar-headed goose, crested honey buzzard, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, changeable hawk-eagle and Indian vulture.