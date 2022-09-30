Viral video: Passengers join in impromptu Garba performance at Bengaluru airport

"Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru! Had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport. Crazy event by staff! Beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba," captioned Divya Putrevu on het Twitter account.

Since being posted the video has garnered nearly 4,000 views on the social media platform.

"Namma Bengaluru a melting pot of several cultures," wrote a Twitter user,.

"Love the vibes!" commented the other.

"Hello, thank you for the mention! BLR Airport strives to be a pioneer in providing a great passenger experience. We love it when our passengers admire the effort!", wrote the official handle of Bengaluru Airport.

Garba is a form of dance performed during the nine-day Hindu festival Navarātrī.