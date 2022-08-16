Viral video: Pakistani musician plays Indian national anthem; clip winning hearts

Pakistani Rabab artist Siyal Khan has sent his wishes to the Indians by playing Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' as a "goodwill of peace." The video has won the hearts of the Indian netizens who have appreciated the composer for his soothing score.

New Delhi, Aug 16: At a time when the world is witnessing wars, disturbing events or tensions between some countries, here comes a beautiful gift from a Pakistani musician for India which celebrated its 75 Independence Day on Monday.

"Here's a gift for my viewers across the border," Siyal Khan captioned the video. It is shot in the backdrop of lushgreen mountains.

In the follow up tweet, he wished India on the Independence Day. He wrote, "Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022. [sic]"

The clip shared on Twitter alone has garnered over 12 lakh views by the time this story went for publishing.

Also, it has garnered close to 67,000 'likes' and close to 10,500 'retweets'.

"This is a very good initiative from your side.All people should have the same thinking towards each other.Jay Hind Bro..., [sic]" a user said.

Another user responded, "I've loved the sound of this instrument since childhood. Its so soothing and ur beautiful rendition of my country's national anthem on such a glorious occasion must've touched many hearts. Thanks a lot for making my day. More power to u. [sic]"

Hailing the composition, another netizen said, "Rendered me speechless. Your gift is priceless!! It'll always be!! And may we continue to make our own path to friendship , love and peace . May the children of today get to be friends of each other, across the border. [sic]"

Rabab is a lute-like musical instrument which is one of the national musical instruments of Afghanistan and is also commonly used in Pakistan in areas inhabited by the Pashtun and Baloch, and also played by Sindhi people in Sindh.