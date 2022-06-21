Viral: Video of Kerala Sub-Inspector tackling machete attack captured on camera

In the video, a man unsuccessfully tries to attack sub-Inspector Arun Kumar after he got down from his jeep. However, the cop's timely response save himself from getting serious injuries or maybe his life.

. .

"On June 12, an accused stopped my vehicle & tried to attack me with a machete without any provocation, while I was on patrol duty," ANI quoted sub-Inspector Arun Kumar as saying.

He added, "I caught him & seized the weapon & brought it to the station. He has been remanded. I have 7 stitches on my hand & no serious injuries... DGP appreciated me for my timely action."

The clip has now gone viral on social media sites.