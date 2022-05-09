Viral video: Leopard attacks cops, guards during rescue operation in Panipat, tranquilised later

New Delhi, May 08: Tension prevailed after a leopard entered Behrampur village in Bapoli block of Panipat district on Saturday. The big cat attacked a cop and two forest department officials tried to catch it. They have sustained injuries.

Acting upon a message from the villagers, a rescue team including cops and forest staff was conducting an operation to catch the leopard on Saturday. A Station House Officer (SHO) and two Forest Department officials, who were leading the team, were injured in the encounter with the leopard. They have been admitted to nearby hospital.

The team has successfully tranquilises the leopard.

"Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries.. Salute to their bravery and courage.. In the end, everyone is safe.. Including the leopard," Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said on Twitter.

Since posted, Sawan's tweet has garnered over 8,800 likes and over 1,700 Retweets.

Netizens hailed the bravery displayed by the officials.

"Salute to all forest department & police. man-animal conflict number went up. Increases in livestock and a decrease in natural habitat have inevitably resulted in livestock predation by leopards," said a twitter user.

"This video makes it clear how dangerous is the job of a policeman," said another.

"While their readiness to come to the fore for saving one another is commendable, it doesn't look they are well prepared for handling the situation. Or was it like that the animal pounced upon them totally unexpectedly?," commented another twitter user.