Viral video: Kittens beautiful home on a street will leave you in awe

The video is shared on Twitter by the account name 'Buitengebieden', shows a kitten strolling through a street unexpectedly entering a tiny, lovely pet house.

What is more exciting is the pet house is akin to a human's house with a door for the main entry, two distinct entrances, a balcony, three small windows, and a roof that is shaded.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 6.7 lakh views. It hit 33,000 likes in just few hours. while more than 4,000 users have re-tweeted the post.

Netizens are very much impresset with the pet house. While few were curious about the location, other started suggesting their ideas for the house in the post's comment area. Take a look the Twitter reactions

"It's spain. I've seen it myself when I was there recently, but I'm not to sure which city it was. Villajoyosa or Valencia I guess," said a Twitter user.

"A little street villa of his own," commented another.

"Excellent idea", wrote third user. "Nice crib", said the fourth one.