Viral video: Elephant gives birth to calf and the response of the herd leaves you in awe

New Delhi, Aug 16: An incredible video of an elephant giving birth to a calf has now gone viral on internet.

The amazing part of the clip is not just the pachyderm giving birth but the way the mother elephant brimming with joy over the new arrival and helping the calf to stand up.

It is also a beautiful sight to see the herd surrounding the calf to protect it.

. .

Believe it or not, in just one day the clip has amassed over 75 lakh views. It has got close to 35,000 retweets with ove 2.82 likes by the time this story went publishing.

Responding to the video, a user said, "Astonishing how Mother Nature demands so much of its offspring moments after birth yet, we coddle kids and wonder why when life hits them in the jaw they cannot overcome the moment seamlessly. Tell a teen to get off of TicToc, go to sleep, get up early and watch the reaction! [sic]"

"How sweet and touching! All the fellow elephants come to greet the newborn baby! Elephants are SO sweet and amazing! We must take care of these beautiful, intelligent beings. Welcome to the world, little one! [sic]" Another user posted.

Praising the clip, a netizen claimed, "This is incredible. It makes me all the more devastated that the Norwegian govt killed Freya the walrus this week. Why can't we just let these magnificent creatures live their lives and not make everything about us. [sic]"

A Twitter user said, "They just drop out a 300 pound baby on its head and then start kicking it around to make it stand up and we jab ours with needles and give them fake mothers milk and have others say not vaccinating and giving breast milk is somehow abuse! Just sayin'. [sic]"